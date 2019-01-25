25 Jan 2019

EU and Afghan government take steps in support of peace

Report
from European Commission
Published on 24 Jan 2019 View Original

Kabul, 24/01/2019 - 16:36, UNIQUE ID: 190124_6

Today, representatives of the European Union and the Afghan government met in Kabul to discuss specific steps in operationalizing the offer to support Afghanistan’s peace process made by EU High Representative/Vice-President of the Commission Federica Mogherini at the Geneva Ministerial Conference on Afghanistan on 28 November 2018.

Co-chaired by Afghan National Security Advisor Dr. Hamdullah Mohib and EU Special Envoy Roland Kobia, the meeting addressed the five areas outlined by the European Union in Geneva: making the peace process more inclusive; reforms, including of the security sector; reintegration of former fighters and their families; acting as a possible guarantor of a future peace agreement; and regional trade and connectivity.

Participants discussed the forthcoming 3rd Kabul Process Conference as a crucial opportunity to reaffirm the centrality of the Afghan government in the peace process and to strengthen the consensus on a national and regional basis.

The EU highlighted its multi-faceted support to a sustainable peace in Afghanistan and reiterated its readiness to contribute at all stages of a peace process.

