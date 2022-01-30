ES/NFI Cluster Rapid Assessment Mechanism: Afghanistan - Kandahar Province, Shawalikot District - Alizai & Andarran, December 2021

Introduction and Methodology

Following over 40 years of conflict, displacement, and natural disaster, Afghanistan remains one of the most extensive humanitarian crises, with 24.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Of these, 10.9 million people are likely to be in severe or extreme need of shelter and/ or non-food items (NFI) assistance. To improve local responsiveness to support in-need populations in Afghanistan, the Emergency Shelter and NFI (ES/NFI) cluster launched a Rapid Assessment Mechanism (RAM) in 2021 to conduct rapid assessments among settlements across Afghanistan. Through the mechanism, ES/NFI Cluster Regional Focal Points identify potential caseloads and negotiate access to the locations, while key cluster partners in the province collect the data. The data is then cleaned and analysed by REACH before being presented in factsheet form.

Coordinated by ES/NFI Cluster Regional Focal Points, the ES/ NFI Partner WAW conducted data collection in and around Alizai & Andarran settlement between 1 December and 8 December. Using a standardised Household Kobo Tool, a total of 81 household interviews were conducted from a population size of 550 households. All findings are indicative and should not be taken to be representative of the entire population. The following factsheet presents key findings of the data from the assessment, including demographics, shelter needs, and cross-cutting shelter concerns.