ES/NFI Cluster Partner Catalogue: Key Findings on ES/NFI Cluster partner activities, shelter designs, and durable solution strategies in Afghanistan, December 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Following 40 years of conflict and displacement in Afghanistan, the need for shelter remains at the forefront of many Afghan's needs. According to the most recent Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), 6.6 million people are projected to be in need of shelter and Non- Food Item (NFI) assistance in 2021. Of those, 2.9 million people are in need of emergency shelter assistance (including rent support), 2.2 million need of transitional shelter, 5.8 million need shelter repair and NFI assistance, and 6.4 million need winterization support. In addition to the immediate needs, years of continual shocks have taken a toll on the resilience of many Afghan households, including a lack of secure land tenure, poor shelter conditions, lack of winter clothing, and other basic household items. This has diminished the resilience of many households, making expenses related to normal issues, such as surviving Afghanistan's harsh winters or repairing shelter damages, problems that can rapidly push households into displacement or permanent debt traps in order to meet basic needs.3 All of this increases vulnerability in other sectors, including protection.

In order to address these needs, the Emergency Shelter/Non-Food Items (ES/NFI) Cluster has developed a strategy aimed around alleviating chronic shelter shortages, specifically around improving living conditions of the vulnerable. This has included emergency, transitional and permanent shelter responses for households in need. However, these responses have often been limited to specific areas of operation and activities, and have not always been coordinated as the result of a larger national strategy towards durable solutions.

In order to better understand the current shelter response and identify gaps that may exist to improve the overall implementation and coordination of the response, REACH, funded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and in coordination with the national ES/NFI Cluster leadership, conducted an assessment aiming at providing a summary of 21 major ES/NFI Cluster partners' activities in 2020, between 22 November and 20 December 2020. Partners were identified by the ES/NFI Cluster and then interviewed by REACH staff, after which the data was cleaned and synthesised by REACH, and presented in a series of profiles in the following catalogue. All data presented is indicative of partner programmes, designs, and strategies, and should not be taken to represent the full scope of each partner's shelter implementation or ES/NFI Cluster strategy.