ES/NFI Assessment: Preliminary findings, February 2020 | Kabul, Afghanistan

Introduction

The ES/NFI assessment, conducted by REACH in partnership with the Shelter Cluster, was conducted to contribute towards the development of a comprehensive and evidence-based strategy for the Emergency Shelter ES/NFI Cluster in Afghanistan. To do so, it built on the 2019 Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) sector-specific findings with a view to providing a more nuanced understanding of the reported shelter and basic NFI needs of crisisaffected populations.

There were four objectives:

1) To provide a comprehensive evidence base of ES/NFI priority needs in key provinces in Afghanistan

2) To provide an in-depth understanding of the key challenges and coping strategies related to ES/NFI in four provinces of interest in Afghanistan

3) To investigate preference in modalities of aid provision related to the ES/NFI response

4) To provide an understanding of how these needs, challenges and coping strategies distribute and inter-relate across different population groups, so to inform a more targeted response

To meet these objectives, data was collected through both household surveys and focus group discussions