ERM MPCA Nationwide Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) Round 3 - March 2020

Overview

The Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM) is a rapid response facility funded by ECHO to provide immediate and life-saving assistance to shock-affected populations by delivering multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) of a maximum of 18,000 AFN, as well as protection and WASH assistance. The ERM is implemented across 33 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces by a coordinated alliance of seven humanitatian actors, including: ACF, ACTED, DACAAR, DRC, IRC, PUI, and RI.1

During the ninth year of ERM implementation (ERM 9), REACH has provided information management (IM) support to ERM partners. In addition to partners conducting their own internal PDMs, REACH's activities include three rounds of nation-wide PDM of MPCA, to provide impartial third-party monitoring and evaluation. This fact sheet summarises key indicators from round 3 of the nationwide PDM, conducted in March 2020.

Methodology

A total of 1,195 households received ERM MPCA between January and mid-February 2020. REACH surveyed a representative sample of the MPCA beneficiary households in this caseload. The caseload covered the provinces of: Balkh, Faryab, Ghazni, Herat, Kabul, Kapisa, Khost, Kunar, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Nangarhar, Nimroz, Paktika, Parwan, and Takhar. Selected households were interviewed between 30 and 60 days after receipt of assistance.

A total of 590 household surveys with beneficiary households were conducted between 16 and 29 March 2020, by REACH enumerators remotely via telephone. The sample was stratified by urban and rural households, and calculated to produce findings that were generalizable to the wider beneficiary population, with a 95% level of confidence and 5% margin of error, per strata.

Challenges & Limitations:

• Interviews were conducted with heads of household. In Afghanistan, the head of household is most commonly a male family member. Consequently, there is a potential gender-bias in the findings as the majority of respondents were male.

• As a closed-ended quantitative tool was used, nuances about types of needs and expenditures i.e. what exactly was purchased under 'healthcare', were not captured. However, REACH is currently conducting a Qualitative Longitudinal Survey (QLS) to explore and contextualise findings from PDMs and other assessments.

• Due to protection concerns, certain questions about occurence of protection incidents or needs, especially those relating to the distribution process or impact of receipt of assistance, such as postdistribution taxation, could not be asked.