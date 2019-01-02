02 Jan 2019

ERM Household Assessment Report: HEAT assessment to Conflict/Threats IDPs in Kabul, 19 - 27 December 2018

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 02 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (819.96 KB)

2. Assessment Finding and Recommendation in brief:

OCT members reviewed and had interviewed with 983 Applicants and 177 out of 983 IDPs households referred to joint assessment and assistance these households were displaced from Insecure areas of Badakhshan, Badghis, Baghlan, Faryab, Ghazni, Ghor, Jawzjan, Kunduz, Laghman, Logar, Nangarhar,
Paktya, Takhar, Uruzgan and Wardak provinces. Above stated Organizations conducted a joint assessment from 19th to 27 th of December 2018. Joint assessment teams went door to door and interviewed with the head and the family members of the IDP HHs as well as neighbors and finally after comparing with the consolidated Database they identified 66 eligible households for assistance. The identified households’ breakdown indicated in below table:

Needs: HEAT database shows the following three priority needs of the identified families:

  • Food

  • NFI (kitchen kit, bedding items and cooking items, fuel).

  • Cash Response Plan: Response to this caseload coordinated among the OCT members and agreed upon following;

  • WFP will cover food needs for all 66 Households.

  • DRC will provide MPCA based on SMEB to identified households.

  • WASH needs will cover by DACAAR ERM WASH partner.

