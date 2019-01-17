ERM Household Assessment Report: HEAT assessment to Conflict/Threats IDPs from Jaghuri and Malistan to Bamyan, 20 – 22 December 2018

2. Assessment Finding and Recommendation in brief:

Around 1100 (since 12 November 2018), families have been displaced to Bamyan resulting from the conflict in Jaghuri and Malistan districts of Ghazni province by 18 November 2018. At the first stage of the conflict more families were coming to Bamyan, Now situation in some villages of Jaghori is better but there still ongoing conflicts in bordering villages with Rasana and Larga areas of Gilan district and people are obliged to flee and leave there origin place and displace to secure areas. ACF with joint assessment team identified 29 HHs out 72 HHs reported by DoRR.

Assessment findings:

Household compositions (total individuals: 119 Individuals)

All 29 HHs displaced during the month of November and December 2018.

The host community temporarily hosted 28 HHs (93%) who have provided them their used and unused rooms free of charge, only one household is living in rental house and paying 2500 AFN per month. According to the assessment findings and direct observation of the team, their living conditions are critical as several families are sharing one room or public compound, which is a serious protection concern as no one could maintain the privacy, safety and security of the HH members and their belongings. Dignity of IDPs is being compromised, as they are not paying rent to the host communities for the accommodations temporarily provided to them by hosting communities. Host community also do not have much capacity to accommodate them for longer time.

29 households (100%) using pipe water as their source of water. The data indicates that 26 (90%) women and 2 (7%) male are fetching the water from the water sources.

All of 29 IDP HH (100%) were having access to latrines.

All 29 IDPs families (100%) reported that because of the conflict they have lost their resources, moreover, they could not bring many items required for daily life needs. Reportedly, the coping mechanism of IDPs is relying on the support by host community. Before displacement, 100% of them had different livelihood sources and average monthly income before shock was about 8345 AFN, however, after the displacement, they do not have any livelihood source and they are earning nothing.

About 29 HH (100%) reported that they have no food stock at all.

Since the displacement all 29 HH (100%) have contracted debt, the data indicates that all 29 have to pay back over 8000 AFN debt.

29 HHs (100%) mentioned that they did not received any kind of assistance. IDPs are receiving support from the host community to address some portion of their food and shelter needs but not all this support provided by host communities would last for too long. IDPs are in dire need of external support.

Based on the scoring criteria 29 household will receive full package according to their vulnerability scores.

Food, NFI kits, rental/shelter support, transportation and provision of hygiene items are their immediate needs. As compared to in kind-support, people preferred to receive cash support to address their immediate needs. Most of families also shared that they were in worry for their HHs members and relatives that they are struck in their origin villages and it has been found that families who had some resources moved further displaced to Kabul, the rest would stay in Bamyan unless the situation becomes normal in their native areas.