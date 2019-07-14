ERM Household Assessment Report: HEAT assessment to conflict IDPs in Ghazni, 14 - 18 May 2019

In an OCT meeting held in Ghazni DoRR office on (5th. May, 2019) a list of 1,333 families were referred to joint teams by DoRR for assessment and response.

DACAAR together with DRC, RI, CTG, WSTA & DoRR conducted joint assessment from (6-May-019) to (13-May-019). The teams went door to door and had interviews with the IDPs and as a result 41 households were identified as eligible for humanitarian assistance under ERM eligibility criteria.

The rest of the families were old IDPs, fake, single, not found on the site, etc. and did not meet the selection criteria.