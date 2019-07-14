ERM Household Assessment Report: HEAT assessment to conflict IDPs in Ghazni, 02 to 08 July 2019

On 30th June 2019, OCT meeting took place in Ghazni DoRR office and reviewed petition of IDPs and considered 570 Families for assessment. Above mentioned Organizations (DACAAR, DRC, IR, CTG,

WSTA, Care International, DoRR) and elder of IDPs carried out Joint assessment lead by DACAAR from 2 to 8 July 2019, The teams went door to door and had interviews with the IDPs and as a result 78 households were identified as eligible for humanitarian assistance and one family already assisted by DRC and excluded from the list.

The rest of the families were old IDPs, fake, single, live in insecure areas, etc. and did not meet the selection criteria.

To ensure better coverage of WASH assistance within a Household, DACAAR have split large families in two, who have more than 10 individuals. In this caseload, after splitting large families (more than 10 individuals), the total number of families are 87. Therefore, DACAAR will support 87 families in this caseload.