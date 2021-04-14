ERM Household Assessment Report (ERM8-Ext+/2021-DA-KAP-10) - April 2021

Key Figures

Type of shock Active and Anticipated Conflicts (Between ANSFs and the Taliban)

Crisis date February to April 2021

Crisis location

Province: Kapisa

District: Tagab and Nejrab

Village: Many Villages (for detailed locations, please see the HEAT Database)

Reported households 765

Assessed households 765

Identified eligible households 572 HHs/ 625 Families/ 4,274 Individuals

Alert date/s 01-Mar-21

Assessment Location

Province: Kapisa

District: Hisa-e-Awal-e-Kohistan, Mahmud-e-Raqi & Nejrab

Village: Many Villages (for detailed locations, please see HEAT Database)

Assessment date/s (03-March-21) to (10-Apr-21), Including WASH Survey

Referred by DoRR & OCHA

Assessment team/s DACAAR, DRC, WSTA, ARCS, IDS & DoRR

Context

On 01-March-2021, an OCT meeting was called by Kapisa DoRR and OCHA in the DoRR office to discuss the situation of a large number of families who had been displaced from their original locations recently due to military operation by Afghan National Security Forces in different villages of Nejrab and Tagab districts of Kapisa province. During the meeting it was decided that joint needs assessment of the reportedly displaces families will start from Nejrab district and after that, the assessment will start in Kapisa center; the assessment teams went to Nejrab for assessment on 3rd. March 2021 and until 9th. March 2021 they found 58 eligible households and the assessment in Nejrab was postponed due to some coordination and permission issues in the AOGs (Taliban) controlled areas as the displaced families had settled in both sides of the frontline (Government controlled areas and Taliban controlled areas), as the negotiations between the Taliban and humanitarian organizations were ongoing for gaining access to those families who had settled in Taliban controlled areas, the assessment teams assessed those families who had reportedly settled in Kapisa center. After the completion of negotiation between the humanitarian agencies (with OCHA's leading) and the Taliban and gaining access to Taliban controlled areas, DACAAR and ARCS resumed their assessment in Nejrab district and found 509 households eligible for assistance whose houses had been destroyed or damaged by the ongoing military operation in Nejrab district.

Totally around 765 households were assessed by the joint teams in Kapisa center and Nejrab district and as a result 572 households were identified as eligible IDPs for humanitarian assistance, the rest of the HHs were rejected by the joint teams as they did not meet the ERM selection criteria.

The assessment took a lot of time due to negotiations between the humanitarian agencies (with the leading of OCHA) and the Taliban to gain access to the Taliban-controlled areas for assessment.

During WASH re-assessment, DACAAR has divided 53 large households whose individuals were more than 10 persons into 2 families for proper coverage of their WASH needs, so for DACAAR's WASH response the total number of families in this caseload is 625 families or (572HHs).