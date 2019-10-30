30 Oct 2019

ERM Household Assessment Report (ERM8-Ext-2019-DA-KAP02) - October 2019

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Assessment Finding and Recommendation in brief:

On 16-Oct-19 an OCT (Operation Coordination Team) meeting was held in Kapisa DoRR office. Kapisa DoRR presented a list of 126 families who were reported displaced in Kapisa center from different insecure districts of Kapisa and other provinces and also DoRR said that around 120 families are displaced inside Nejrab district of Kapisa province due to conflicts. Finally, the meeting members referred 126 families of Kapisa center to joint teams for assessment and rejected Nejrab assessment because DoRR did not have a comprehensive and realistic list of the families. DACAAR together with DRC, WSTA, IDS, Care International and DoRR carried out household assessment of 126 families of Kapisa center from (19-Oct-19) to (23-Oct-19), the teams went door to door and had interviews with the families and finally as a result 23 families were found eligible for urgent humanitarian assistance who met ERM eligibility criteria and the rest of the families were rejected by joint teams because they did not meet the ERM eligibility criteria.

