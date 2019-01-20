20 Jan 2019

ERM Household Assessment Report: Conflict Induced IDPs Needs Assessment (30 December 2018 - 13 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
1. Assessment Finding and Recommendation in brief:

On 26th December 2018, OCT members reviewed petitions of 1611 reported IDPs and considered 426 IDPs families for joint assessment and urgent response. The reported IDPs had been displaced to Kabul due to ongoing armed clashes, military operations and security threats from different insecure provinces (Badakhshan, Baghlan, Faryab, Ghazni, Jawzjan, Kapisa, Kunduz, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktya, Takhar and Maidan Wardak). DRC together with WSTA, DoRR, DACAAR, Save the Children and Care International carried out joint assessment in many parts of Kabul City as well as Paghman and Bagrami districts. As result of the household assessment 61 displaced families were found eligible for ERM assistance. Below table shows gender and age breakdown for 61 selected households.

Priority needs reported as following as per HEAT database and direct observations:

  • Food

  • NFIs

  • Cash

Response Plan: Response to this caseload coordinated among OCT members and agreed upon following;

  • DRC will provide MPCA based on SMEB to all 61 identified households.

  • WASH needs will be covered by DACAAR ERM WASH partner.

