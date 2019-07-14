14 Jul 2019

ERM Household Assessment Report: Conflict Induced IDPs Needs Assessment (02 to 08 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (157.93 KB)

2. Assessment Finding and Recommendation in brief:

On 30th June 2019, OCT meeting took place in Ghazni DoRR office and reviewed petition of IDPs and considered 570 Families for assessment. Above mentioned Organizations (DACAAR, DRC, IR, CTG, WSTA, Care International, DoRR) and elder of IDPs carried out Joint assessment lead by DACAAR from 2 to 8 July 2019, The teams went door to door and had interviews with the IDPs and as a result 78 households were identified as eligible for humanitarian assistance and one family already assisted by DRC and excluded from the list.

The rest of the families were old IDPs, fake, single, live in insecure areas, etc. and did not meet the selection criteria.

To ensure better coverage of WASH assistance within a Household, DACAAR have split large families in two, who have more than 10 individuals. In this caseload, after splitting large families (more than 10 individuals), the total number of families are 87. Therefore, DACAAR will support 87 families in this caseload.

Priority needs has been reported as following as per HEAT database:

  • Food

  • NFIs (Kitchen Equipment, Fuel, Warm Cloths, Blankets, Water Containers& Hygiene Supplies)

  • WASH (Emergency bath & latrines)

Recommendation: All 77 selected families are recommended for life-saving emergency humanitarian support.

Response Plan:

Response plan has been coordinated among the OCT members and the below response plan has been agreed upon:

  • DACAAR will cover WASH needs of all these 87 eligible IDPs families.

  • DRC will cover Food and NFIs need through provision of Cash modality to 77 families.

