14 Jul 2019

ERM Household Assessment Report: AC306: 31 IDP HH assessment report in Bamyan province, 02 – 05 January 2019

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (192.47 KB)

Around 133 families have displaced to Nili city center of Daikundi province resulting from the conflict in Tamazan area of Pato, Gizab districts of Daikundi province and Jaghuri district of Ghazni province and from some families displaced from due to personal conflicts from Ashterly district of Daikundi province. Due to ongoing conflicts most of the families displaced from Beri, Shero and Bari villages of Gizab district and some from Pato district from the recent conflicts between AOGs and government forces. AOGs attached Pato district that resulted in displacement of families to Nili city. Fighting between government forces and AOGs is still ongoing in some part of Tamazan area of the Pato and clearing operation by security forces is still ongoing. As reported by IDPs that there are fear of land mines and security forces has started demining the area. At the moment situation in most of the villages of Pato district is getting better and already some of the HHs have left Nili and went back to their origin villages, majority of the schools, health facilities and market are closed. Some families has been displaced to from the recent conflicts from Jaghuri district of Ghazni province ACF with joint assessment team out of 133 households identified 31 HHs eligible for assistance. JAT was composed of ACF (lead), DoRR, ANDMA and ARC.

