ERM Household Assessment Report: 2# assessments: 16 IDP HH assessment report in Nili city Dykundi

Assessment Finding and Recommendation in brief:

Security context of Uruzgan, Ghazni provinces and Pato district of Daikundi province is highly volatile. Due to heavy fighting between Taliban and government authorities in Ajeristan of Ghazni and Gizab district of Daikundi province and due to personal disputes between local commanders in Ashtealay district of Daikundy, the households within the conflicts areas couldn’t cope with the conflict and they had to displace from their villages and settle within the surrounding areas of Nili city which is secure and in control of government forces. The joint assessment team out of 60 households identified 16 HHs eligible in Nili city and recommended all 16 HHs for the multi-purpose cash assistance.