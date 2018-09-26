ERM Household Assessment Report: 1# assessments: 230 Conflict affected IDP HHs assessment report in DKY

Assessment Finding and Recommendation in brief:

The security situation in Ghazni province started worsening during the month of July 2018 and finally On 10 August, AOGs attacked Ghazni City, the provincial capital of Ghazni Province 150 kilometers south-west of Kabul with an estimated 270,000 residents. Following attacks against key Government offices, critical infrastructure was damaged. Communications networks and the electricity supply got down in Ghazni, resulting in water shortages due to non-functional pumps. The reported presence of members of the Taliban in civilian homes and market places has heightened the risk of civilian casualties arising from any military aerial response, while the placement of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along Highway 1 both north and south of the city has prevented civilians from safely fleeing the violence.

During the last week of August, Reportedly, the general situation in the city has returned to how it was prior to the attack on 10 August. Residents move freely and markets and shops have reopened. The rehabilitation of the markets damaged during the fighting has begun. Telecommunications networks, electricity and water are back to normal and government offices have reopened, ac-cording to reports from inside the city. The hospital is functioning, but continues to be over-stretched with treating trauma patients. Medical supplies are on standby in Kabul to be dispatched, if needed. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along the highway connecting Kabul with Ghazni have reportedly been removed by Afghan military forces and the road is open for civilian traffic.

Humanitarian partners identified more than 21,000 displaced people for humanitarian assistance by 25 August in eight neighborhoods of the city. Response by different actors is ongoing and WFP and ARC have provide support to more than 20,000 people. In some areas people who fled the area have returned back, however in the some of the areas people are still displacing to safe neighboring areas, though the influx to other areas is very less as compared to what was reported after the attack on the city.

OCHA and DORR in Dykundi reported 278 families displacement to a District Mairmore. ACF flying team started the assessment in district Mairamore on 31st August. Assessment has been very challenging in Mairmore due to road conditions, lack of mobile networks and hosting communities who wanted to be part of assistance.

On13th of September ACF completed the assessment of 233 HHs, there are still some villages inaccessible, ACF security team together with local authorities is conducting the security assessment, it is likely that assessment is again started next week in the villages missed from the first round of assessment. Furthermore, assessment is ongoing in provincial headquarter Nili with IDPs from other areas.