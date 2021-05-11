Erenler Sofrası Set for Orphans in Afghanistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) organized an iftar meal for a total of 100 students living in the Mahmud Raki Orphanage in Afghanistan.

TİKA has not forgotten about orphans during Ramadan this year as well, and shared an iftar meal with a total of 100 students living in the Mahmud Raki Orphanage in Kapisa. In addition to the orphaned students from different age groups, the iftar program was attended by orphanage officials as well as Abdul Latif Murad, the Governor of Kapisa.

The orphanage officials stated that the program has made a difference for the students and has made the orphans very happy. Underlining the friendship and the long-lasting relationship between Afghanistan and Turkey, the officials said: “We express our gratitude towards the government and the people of Turkey and we send them prayers”. Having performed the evening prayer with the congregation after the iftar meal, the students prayed together for an eternal friendship between Turkey and Afghanistan and protection against calamities for both countries.