22 May 2018

Emergency Victim Assistance (EVA) April Progress Report

Report
from UNOPS, UN Mine Action Service
Published on 20 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (241.65 KB)

Overview:
Emergency Victim Assistance (EVA), funded by Afghanistan’s Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF), and implemented by United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), provides humanitarian assistance of civilian casualties of Afghanistan’s conflict including the victims of landmines, Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) and Pressure Plate Improvised Explosive Device (PPIED). The targeted beneficiaries are those left without assistance following the operational closure of USAID-funded Afghan Civilian Assistance Program (ACAP III). A total of 1,200 immediate assistance packages containing food and non-food items are made available under EVA, which UNMAS aims to distribute before the end of May. Afghanistan’s Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF) is directed by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, with operational support from UNOCHA.

EVA serves victims affected by conflict incidents nation-wide which occurs through 11 March 2018. Victims affected by conflict 12 March onwards will be assisted by Conflict Mitigation Assistance for Civilians (COMAC), funded by USAID.

Progress:
EVA became operational on 1 April 2018. EVA surveyors were deployed to various villages of the country to assess each incident and victim; once verified, victim households received immediate assistance packages at distribution events that were held in cooperation and attendance with provincial government partners. EVA also provided victims of conflict with physical rehabilitation information flyers to access services from their closest service providers, if needed.
EVA distributed 479 IA packages to beneficiaries throughout April.

For more information, contact Nihal Samarasinghe, Project Manager: NihalS@unops.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.