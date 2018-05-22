Emergency Victim Assistance (EVA) April Progress Report

Overview:

Emergency Victim Assistance (EVA), funded by Afghanistan’s Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF), and implemented by United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), provides humanitarian assistance of civilian casualties of Afghanistan’s conflict including the victims of landmines, Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) and Pressure Plate Improvised Explosive Device (PPIED). The targeted beneficiaries are those left without assistance following the operational closure of USAID-funded Afghan Civilian Assistance Program (ACAP III). A total of 1,200 immediate assistance packages containing food and non-food items are made available under EVA, which UNMAS aims to distribute before the end of May. Afghanistan’s Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF) is directed by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, with operational support from UNOCHA.

EVA serves victims affected by conflict incidents nation-wide which occurs through 11 March 2018. Victims affected by conflict 12 March onwards will be assisted by Conflict Mitigation Assistance for Civilians (COMAC), funded by USAID.

Progress:

EVA became operational on 1 April 2018. EVA surveyors were deployed to various villages of the country to assess each incident and victim; once verified, victim households received immediate assistance packages at distribution events that were held in cooperation and attendance with provincial government partners. EVA also provided victims of conflict with physical rehabilitation information flyers to access services from their closest service providers, if needed.

EVA distributed 479 IA packages to beneficiaries throughout April.

For more information, contact Nihal Samarasinghe, Project Manager: NihalS@unops.org