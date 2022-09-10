Emergency Support for the People of Afghanistan

The World Bank expanded approach (Approach 2.0) was approved by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on March 1, 2022, based on the decision of the ARTF donors and the international community to support the people of Afghanistan. The approach is guiding the provision of more than $1 billion in funds from the ARTF in the form of recipient-executed grants to select United Nations agencies and international NGOs. This approach aims to support the delivery of essential basic services, protect vulnerable Afghans, support human capital and key economic and social services, and help reduce the need for humanitarian assistance in the future.

Currently, under Approach 2.0, there are five ARTF-funded projects totaling $893 million that provide urgent and essential food, livelihood, health, and education services to the people of Afghanistan, and support NGO capacity. All projects are being implemented off-budget and out of the interim Taliban administration’s control, through United Nations agencies and non-governmental organizations. The activities are coordinated with other multilateral and bilateral funding pledges for Afghanistan.

These projects are designed to help women and girls benefit from all project activities. All projects also have internal fiduciary control and independent monitoring arrangements to ensure that funds are utilized for their intended purposes.