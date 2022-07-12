Emergency Grant Aid in response to the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan (12 Jul 2022)

On July 12, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 3 million US dollars to Afghanistan in response to the damages caused by the earthquake that had occurred in eastern Afghanistan on June 22.

1. The Government of Japan will provide assistance in areas such as health and medical care, shelter, and water and sanitation through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to the Afghan people affected by the devastating earthquake.

2. The Government of Japan, in coordination with countries concerned and international organizations, will make its utmost efforts for the earliest recovery of the affected areas.