Emergency Grant Aid for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and neighboring countries
On October 26, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 65 million US dollars to Afghanistan and neighboring countries, where humanitarian needs are growing.
1. The Government of Japan will provide humanitarian assistance in such areas as shelter, health, water, sanitation, food, agriculture and education to Afghanistan and neighboring countries (Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan) through seven international organizations.
2. The Government of Japan will continue to provide support and stand by the people of Afghanistan, and play an active role for stability in the region.
(Reference)Breakdown of the Emergency Grant Aid (USD)
1. Afghanistan
United Nations World Food Programme (WFP): 21.4 million
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF): 15.7 million
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC): 12.9 million
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP): 3 million
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): 2.7 million
International Organization for Migration (IOM): 2 million
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA): 0.3 million
2. Pakistan
UNHCR: 2.1 million
UNICEF: 1.4 million
3. Iran
UNHCR: 2.6 million
4. Tajikistan
UNHCR: 0.7 million
5. Uzbekistan
UNICEF: 0.2 million