Emergency Assistance to Afghanistan in Response to the Earthquake

Today, June 24 2022, upon the request of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods such as blankets, sleeping pads and etc. through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Afghanistan in response to the damages caused by the earthquake.

In light of the humanitarian perspective, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Afghanistan to support people affected by the earthquake.

(Reference)

In Afghanistan, the earthquake occurred at around 1:30(6:00 in JST) on June 22, 2022 has resulted in damages including the loss of lives, and significant physical damage, in the provinces of Paktika and Khost (OCHA). According to the local media, as of June 22, 2022, approximately 1,000 people died and 1,500 people injured.