Emergency aid to Afghanistan’s earthquake victims

A least 1.000 people lost their lives and 1.500 people were injured in the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the Khost province of Afghanistan. IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation immediately launched an emergency aid campaign for the region.

Reports say that the Spirey province in Khost and the Giyan, Ziruk and Naka provinces in Paktika were most affected by the earthquake that struck early in the morning. It is reported that 1.000 people lost their lives and 1.500 were injured as a result. Search and rescue operations are currently still being held in the affected places.

Distribution of hot meals

IHH launched an emergency aid campaign soon after the earthquake. Two teams were quickly mobilized by IHH Afghanistan to be deployed to the affected regions. In the first stage of the operations, our teams distributed hot meals to 560 victims. 50 double-size blankets and 50 tents were also delivered. IHH teams are continuing operations to help the victims.

Many homes were damaged

Many homes were damaged by the earthquake that could also be felt in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan and Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. Two earthquakes followed in Pakistan’s west Punjab. Another earthquake measuring 4.3 also hit the Faizabad city of Afghanistan.

This earthquake has hit the same area as much four times in just one week.

To give support

Donors that want to support the people of Afghanistan affected by the earthquake via IHH can donate 10 TL by sending an SMS via all operators texting AFGHANISTAN. Those that want to contribute larger amounts can donate online via IHH’s website or bank account numbers stating the code AFGHANISTAN.