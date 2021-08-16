Emergency: 115 Patients hospitalised at our Kabul Surgical Centre

ALBERTO ZANIN, MEDICAL COORDINATOR: “WE ARE TRYING TO MAKE ROOM FOR MORE BEDS.”

There are currently 115 patients hospitalised at EMERGENCY’s Surgical Centre for War Victims in Kabul.

“Normally, the hospital capacity is 100 beds, but we had to find more space. We used stretchers and makeshift areas. We are trying to make room for more beds for any further admissions,” says Alberto Zanin, EMERGENCY’s Medical Coordinator in Kabul.

There is a lot of chaos outside our hospital where many people are looking for their family members who were hospitalised yesterday. In contrast with the patients we usually receive, yesterday’s admissions were not injured by shrapnel or IEDs, testifying to the uncommon fighting that took place.” continues Zanin. “During the night, there was an armed confrontation at the airport. Many people were trying to take planes to leave Kabul… We received some patients from the airport and heard that there were bodies in the surrounding area there.”

“The Taliban, like the rest of the Afghan population, know about the work we have been doing for over 20 years. Our hope is to be able to continue working, as we have always done. The new Police District 10 representative arrived at our hospital this morning at around 6:30 am, to tell us that he is available for an introductory visit to the Surgical Centre. After that, we had no further news,” concludes Zanin.

EMERGENCY has been present in Afghanistan since 1999 with two Surgical Centres for War Victims in Kabul and Lashkar-Gah, a Surgical & Paediatric Centre and a Maternity Centre in Anabah, Panjshir Valley, and a network of 44 First Aid Posts.

EMERGENCY is an independent, neutral organisation, founded in 1994 to offer free, high-quality medical and surgical treatment to victims of war, landmines and poverty. Since then EMERGENCY has treated over 11 million people: one every minute. EMERGENCY promotes a culture of peace, solidarity and respect for human rights.