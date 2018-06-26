26 Jun 2018

Education in Times of War: How Decades of Conflict Impacted Afghanistan's Higher Education System

from Platform for Education in Emergencies Response
Published on June 4, 2018.

Written by Nele Feldmann. Published on June 4, 2018. For more than 35 years, Afghanistan has been in a state of protracted conflict. From the Soviet invasion in December 1979 to the civil war that followed the Soviet withdrawal in 1989 to the Taliban talking over control in 1996 and the U.S. led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, armed conflict characterizes Afghanistan’s modern history. The ongoing violence in Afghanistan has hurt Afghan society, caused extreme poverty, and led to millions of internally and externally displaced people. Read More

