Education Cluster Capacity Mapping Tool 2: Organisational Capacity Tool: The ‘Organisation CV’

Welcome to the ‘Organisation CV’ for Education Cluster organisations at country level. This tool is intended to document the ‘standing capacity’ of your organisation to mount an education in emergency intervention. By organisation we mean any government department, institution, international, national or local NGO, UN agency or Red Cross organisation that is active in the education sector at country level.

The approach taken is to ask each organisation to fill in an ‘Organisation CV’ that indicates the capacity it has in terms of: organisational orientation and structure; personnel resources; programme expertise and coverage; emergency stocks; emergency funding; and training experience. When this information is consolidated with information from other organisations it will give an indication of the overall capacity – as well as capacity gaps – for the delivery of education in emergencies in your country.

The information is intended for use during an Education Cluster (EiE WG) preparedness planning workshop as well as during response coordination meetings. It is recommended that the information is updated following any emergency and / or annually thereafter. It will form part of the Education Cluster Information System and be kept in a publicly accessible place by the Cluster leads so that it is available for all.