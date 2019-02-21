Education Cannot Wait: Multi-year Education Response in Afghanistan

At Education Cannot Wait (ECW), we believe in the right of every girl and boy in Afghanistan, especially those affected by crisis, to learn free of cost, without fear and in safety to enable them to grow and reach their full potential.

An estimated 3.7 million girls and boys do not have access to education in Afghanistan. Significantly, 60% of out-of-school children are girls, and in some provinces as many as 85%. Moreover, 95% of children with disabilities are not able to attend school.

Millions of girls and boys are at risk of being left behind. It is urgent to invest in the education of children of Afghanistan now to safeguard their future. It is also an investment in a stronger society of Afghanistan, in a more resilient economy, in the end of poverty, and in a brighter future for generations to come.

Despite all its benefits, funding for education remains significantly lower than for other sectors depriving the next generation of children and youth of Afghanistan of their right to education.

ECW is the first global fund dedicated to supporting education for girls and boys in countries affected by crises. To date, ECW has contributed $134 million to education projects in 19 countries reaching 1 million children.

Afghanistan received an ECW First Emergency Response grant in 2017/18 enabling more than 30,000 displaced, returnee and host community children to access formal and non-formal education.

Building on these achievements, ECW facilitated the development of a Multi-Year Resilience Programme (MYRP) aiming to provide access to education to 500,000 children per year, with a particular focus on girls and displaced and returnee children.

The programme will improve access to education through community based approaches; create an inclusive teaching and learning environment for emergency affected girls and boys; improve continuity of education; improve the quality of learning; and create safer and more protective learning environments.

The MYRP will empower children and youth to tap into their own inner strength, resilience and perseverance, in order to develop their potentials and acquire critical life skills to thrive in the 21st century.

3.7 million children out of school

60% of out-of-school children are girls

30,000 children reached with ECW first response

$150 million is needed over the next 3 years to ensure education access for 1.5 million children

$12 million provided by ECW as seed funding for the first year