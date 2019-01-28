Education Cannot Wait Facilitated Multi-Year Programme, Afghanistan 2018-2021

PROGRAMME INFORMATION SUMMARY

Programme Title: Education Cannot Wait (ECW) Multi-Year Programme, Afghanistan

Start Date (indicative): June 2018 End Date (indicative): May 2021

Brief Description

There are approximately 3.7 million out-of-school-children (OOSC) in Afghanistan. Significantly, 60.0% of OOSC are girls, and in some provinces as many as 85% of girls are out-of-school. Additionally, it is estimated that 95% of children with disabilities do not attend school. There are multiple reasons for this situation, including poverty, damaged and inadequate numbers of classrooms, shortage of teachers (especially female teachers) and relevant learning and teaching resources, lack of inclusive facilities at schools, cultural norms which deprioritise education for girls and long distances to schools for many children. Continuity of education is another significant problem, with many girls and boys unable to progress from one stage of study to the next largely due to capacity limitations in the formal hub schools. All of these challenges have been exacerbated by the protracted emergency situation, combined with the prevalence of natural disasters and climate change impacts and resulting dislocation of populations.

The Education Cannot Wait (ECW) Facilitated Multi-Year Programme (MYP) will target the most vulnerable displaced populations in Afghanistan, with a particular focus on girls and IDP and returnee refugee communities. Interventions will improve access to education through community based and innovative approaches; create an inclusive teaching and learning environment for emergency affected girls and boys; improve continuity of education by facilitating opportunities for students to transition to from lower to higher grades; improve the quality of learning; and create safer and more protective learning environments. The MYP links humanitarian Education in Emergencies (EiE) programming with the mid and longer-term development objectives for the sector. By effectively bridging the humanitarian-development divide the strategic intention is to: a) catalyse recovery, b) help implement Afghanistan’s new Community-Based Education Policy and c) promote continuity of education. The programme will target 500,000 children annually.

Programme Outcomes:

Outcome 1: Access to education for emergency-affected girls and boys is increased

Outcome 2: Conducive, child-friendly and inclusive teaching and learning environment is created for emergency-affected girls and boys.

Outcome 3: Continuity of education for emergency-affected girls and boys is increased.

Outcome 4: Quality of learning for emergency-affected girls and boys is improved.

Outcome 5: Safe and protective learning environment for emergency-affected girls and boys, especially the most marginalised, are established and strengthened