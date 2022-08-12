Economic and Food Crisis in Afghanistan: The Impacts on Women and Girls

Afghanistan has descended deeper into an already alarming hunger crisis, exacerbated by the economic and liquidity crisis, drought, and rising food prices, with nearly 20 million people facing acute food insecurity as of May 2022.

CARE International conducted a study about the impacts of the economic and food crisis on women and girls in Afghanistan to better understand how they are impacted, what coping mechanisms they use, and how humanitarian actors can better respond to the needs.

We now have the concerning preliminary findings of this research. The full report will be released soon.