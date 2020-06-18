ECHO Factsheet – Afghanistan (Last updated 15/06/2020)

Introduction

Persistent insecurity and ongoing conflict continue to cause large-scale suffering and displacement of people throughout Afghanistan and the wider region. The lack of protection for civilians shows an urgent need to promote International Humanitarian Law across all parties to the conflict. Attacks on healthcare and educational facilities by armed groups have recently reached a high record. The European Union's main focus is to provide live-saving aid through emergency medical care, various protection services and cash assistance.

What are the needs?

According to the UN, 2019 saw a high number of civilian casualties, with more than 10,000 people killed or injured. Nearly 1,300 people have been killed during the first 3 months of 2020. Almost 85,000 people fled their homes due to conflict in 2020, bringing the total number of displaced people to almost 4.1 million.

The conflict continues to limit people's access to services and lifesaving assistance, with the closure of some healthcare and educational facilities, as well as limited safe access for aid workers outside of urban centres. The coronavirus pandemic has further exacerbated the situation: over half of Afghanistan's 30 million people live below the poverty line with around 12 million people lacking access to an adequate amount of food.

The risks of natural hazards further aggravate humanitarian needs. Since January 2020, severe weather conditions -- including heavy snowfall, flash floods and avalanches -- have affected more than 41,000 people, damaging over 3,500 houses in 26 provinces across the country. Some 5.8 million refugees have returned to Afghanistan since 2002, including more than 312,000 in 2020. The influx of the returnees has strained the capacity of existing services and caused concerns about their ability to reintegrate and establish decent living conditions. Meanwhile, at least 6 million Afghans still live as refugees in neighbouring Iran and Pakistan, many of them without registration or legal status.

How are we helping?

Given the intensity of the conflict and the level of humanitarian needs, the European Union’s priority is to provide life-saving assistance. In 2020, the EU allocated €39 million in humanitarian support to ensure critical relief assistance to the most vulnerable including the victims of war, forced displacement and natural hazards. Interventions focus on providing emergency healthcare, shelter, food assistance, access to clean water and sanitation facilities, as well as various protection services, targeting women and children.

The EU also funds the Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM), which ensures timely and flexible emergency assistance to people who have been recently displaced. In 2019 and 2020, the ERM reached 400,000 people in all provinces through the delivery of cash grants, clean water, and access to sanitation services. The ERM’s initial provision of life-saving assistance allowed other humanitarian agencies to coordinate and plan further assistance in the mid- and long-term, and helped the EU’s humanitarian partners to deliver solid advocacy efforts for the early mobilisation of development and stabilisation funds.

Furthermore, the EU supports life-saving health services for victims of the conflict, whilst ensuring access to healthcare for people in areas where regular government services are disrupted due to conflict. Health facilities continue to report record-high admission levels of conflict-related trauma cases. EU humanitarian funding supports the delivery of emergency treatment and related psychological assistance to nearly 11,000 Afghans every month. The EU also supports a nutrition response in view of the more than 2.5 million children under 5 years of age suffering from malnutrition in Afghanistan.

The EU also funds education in emergencies projects for children who were forced out of school due to conflict or displacement. To facilitate effective implementation of principled humanitarian action, EU funding also supports humanitarian flights, the provision of security information to non-governmental organisations, and the coordination of humanitarian intervention.

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the EU has provided its humanitarian partners with over €6.1 million euros for case investigation, medical equipment, training, awareness raining activities, and other critical programming. Additional €15 million will be allocated this year to help treat coronavirus patients and prevent further spread of the virus.

The EU has funded humanitarian operations in Afghanistan since 1992, providing nearly €935 million to date. Funds are allocated strictly on the basis of the humanitarian principles of independence, impartiality, and neutrality to ensure access to those in need.