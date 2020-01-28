ECHO extends DACAAR’s Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM) Project in Afghanistan

In December 2019 DACAAR received an extension from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) for Emergency Respond Mechanism (ERM). This round of ERM activities will last until April 2021 and covers 28 provinces in Afghanistan. The extension will allow DACAAR to continue its emergency response WASH assistance to people in severe need.

DACAAR will provide the following assistance to people who have been affected by conflict and disasters and were displaced to other parts of the country.

Provision of emergency water

Rehabilitation of existing wells or construction of new tube wells

Construction of emergency baths and latrines

Delivery of hygiene education and hygiene kits

The assistance will be provided to beneficiaries in the initial stage of their displacement or immediately after disasters unfold. Where possible and in order to ensure durability of the project, DACAAR will also focus on rehabilitation of existing water sources and/or establishment of new sources of safe water together with the creation of community-based maintenance systems: setting up of Water User Group and training of caretakers and mechanics.

The project extension allows DACAAR to expand its emergency WASH activities to a total of 737.695 individuals (105.385 families) in dire need for assistance.

“DACAAR enjoys strong relationships with and acceptance among the Afghan communities. This allows us to reach insecure, remote and hard to reach areas where conflict and disaster affected Afghans are in dire need of safe water, hygiene and sanitation services. In working closely with other ERM partners, we ensure that the humanitarian needs of needy families are met in the most appropriate and timely manner.” says Jamal Bawar DACAAR’s Emergency WASH Manager.

According to the Humanitarian Response Plan (2020 revision), ongoing conflict, the worst drought in decades and deepening poverty have all contributed to a deteriorating humanitarian situation across Afghanistan. As many as 9.4 million people require some form of humanitarian and protection assistance. Out of this 7.9 million are assessed to be acutely vulnerable 4.9 million people are in need of WASH assistance.

Total number of beneficiaries:

105.385 families (737.695 people, 50% female)

Locations (28 provinces):

Kabul, Nangarhar, Khost, Faryab, Kunduz, Laghman, Takhar, Kunar, Herat, Paktya, Baghlan, Farah, Helmand, Jawzjan, Kandahar, Logar, Panjsher, Balkh, Badakhshan, Kapisa, Sar-i Pul, Samangan, Parwan, Ghazni, Wardak, Nimroz, Nuristan, Badghis.

About EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid

The European Union and its Member States are the world’s leading donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity with people in need all around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and man-made crises. Through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian aid Operations department (ECHO), the European Union helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year. With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the EU provides assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs.