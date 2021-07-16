ECHO approves a new 4.4€ million fund to support DACAAR’s ERM WASH action in Afghanistan

DACAAR completed the last phase of Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM) action in April 2021. The project started in 2018 and aimed at providing WASH emergency assistance to conflicts or natural disaster displaced Afghans. As part of the project, DACAAR supported people in need of emergency WASH in 28 provinces of Afghanistan in the following ways:

171,295 persons were provided with safe drinking water

168,419 persons were provided with emergency baths and latrines

725,105 persons were provided with hygiene Awareness sessions

670,637 persons were provided with hygiene kits

"DACAAR was able to keep guaranteeing support even in a situation of conflict and violence by enhancing its community-based approach and keeping itself neutral and independent" said John Morse, DACAAR's Country Director in Afghanistan

The project has been positively evaluated also by an external evaluation, showing how DACAAR delivers what it has promised. The achieved results are a strong base to build upon to provide long term solutions to those affected by conflicts and natural disasters. Unfortunately, given the current situation in the country, such actions should be increased to be able to help a growing number of people in need.

Thus, DACAAR is proud to announce that ECHO has accepted the DACAAR proposal for a new round of ERM WASH to provide aid to the most vulnerable among the Afghan people. DACAAR ERM WASH project will run from May 2021 to April 2023, covering 20 provinces in Afghanistan. The project is based upon the lessons learnt and experiences of the previous ECHO funded actions implemented by DACAAR.

DACAAR will assist displaced people affected by conflict and disasters through:

Emergency trucking of safe water

Rehabilitation of existing wells or construction of new tube wells

Construction of emergency baths and latrines

Delivery of hygiene education and hygiene kits

The assistance will be provided to beneficiaries in the initial stage of their displacement or immediately after disasters unfold to restore dignity and prevent loss of life. Where possible and to ensure the durability of the project, DACAAR will also focus on rehabilitation of existing water sources and/or establishment of new sources of safe water together with the creation of community-based maintenance systems: setting up of Water User Group and training of caretakers and mechanics.

The project aims to reach a total of 462,000 individuals (66,000 families) in dire need of assistance.

This project has become even more important given the extremely fragile security situation due to the ongoing withdrawal of the international forces and the increased conflict tempo. In addition to this, Afghanistan is facing a major drought that, together with the effects of Covid 19 risks, is expected to displace many Afghans unable to cope with the situation."

"DACAAR is committed to stay and deliver in the face of the challenges facing Afghanistan. This project and DACAAR's country wide access places the organization in a unique position to be able to delivery aid where it is needed the most." said Shahwali Salarzai, DACAAR's Deputy Director and Head of Programmes.