EASO Country of Origin Information Report: Afghanistan State Structure and Security Forces (August 2020)

EASO publishes a COI report: Afghanistan, State Structure and Security Forces

The focus of this report is on state structure, security institutions and state judiciary in Afghanistan. It is divided into three parts. The first part focuses on presenting an overview of the state structure in Afghanistan, including governance, corruption, and the latest developments on the 2019 elections. The second part focuses on the state security institutions, their mandate and structure, integrity, and the main reported cases of violations perpetrated by these security forces. The third part of the report provides a general overview of the state judiciary, focusing on its capacity, integrity, effectiveness in prosecution, as well as prison conditions.

The Afghan government continues to be involved in multiple and overlapping non-international armed conflicts between government forces and Anti-Government Elements (AGEs), mainly against the Taliban and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), among others. Governance in Afghanistan continues to be weak, mainly due to corruption within the government, insecurity, unemployment, violation of human rights, lack of rule of law, illiteracy and lack of capacity into administrative reforms.

The report was drafted by EASO COI Sector and produced in line with the EASO COI Report Methodology; it was reviewed by experts from The Netherlands, Office for Country Information and Language Analysis, Ministry of Justice.

With 2.7 million refugees as of the end of 2019, Afghanistan was the third largest country of origin of refugees in the world. Afghan continued to be the second most common citizenship of asylum applicants in the EU+ as of June 2020.

The ‘Afghanistan, State Structure and Security Forces’ report is part of a series of EASO COI reports on Afghanistan due to be published in 2020.