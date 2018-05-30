EASO Country of Origin Information Report: Afghanistan Security Situation - Update (May 2018)

EASO publishes a Country of Origin Information (COI) report on the Security Situation in Afghanistan

Today, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) published a Country of Origin Information (COI) Report entitled ‘Afghanistan Security situation - Update’. The report is an update of the EASO COI Afghanistan Security Situation Report, published in December 20171. It provides an update of some of the information found to be time-sensitive, while still referring to the December 2017 report for more long-term, contextual information.

In 2017, Afghanistan ranked third in the top countries of origin of applications received by EU+ countries2 with more than 47,000 asylum applications. In the first four months of 2018, more than 12,000 applications have been lodged in the EU+ by Afghans, thus remaining in third position in the overall applications to date. In addition, Afghan applications constitute an important backlog in EU+ countries. At the end of April 2018, more than 32,000 applications from Afghan nationals were awaiting a first instance decision in the EU+3.

The ‘Afghanistan Security situation - Update’ provides a description of the general security situation in Afghanistan, as well as the situation in each of the 34 provinces and Kabul City. In these provincial chapters, a subchapter is dedicated to the actors in the conflict in this province. A second subchapter describes the recent security trends and the impact on the civilian population.

The terms of reference of this report were defined based on information needs identified by asylum policy experts in EU+ countries and UNHCR. The report presents information until 31 March 2018.

The report is drafted in accordance with the EASO COI Report Methodology. It was based on information provided by the Country of Origin Information (COI) department from the Austrian Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum, completed with information added by the EASO COI sector. The report was reviewed and commented upon by COI researchers from Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Slovakia and Sweden.

It is EASO’s intention to continue to produce such reports on important countries of origin and to update them regularly in order to raise and harmonise COI standards in the EU and to further support the practical implementation of the Common European Asylum System.

