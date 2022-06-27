Earthquake Relief Assistance for the people of Afghanistan (June 24, 2022)

In the wake of tragic earthquake that struck Afghanistan on June 22, 2022 causing massive destruction and loss of precious lives, the Government of India, as a true first responder, has dispatched 27 tons of emergency relief assistance in two flights for the people of Afghanistan.

The relief assistance consists of essential items including family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats, etc.The relief consignment will be handed over to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) in Kabul.

As always, India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, with whom we share centuries old ties, and remains firmly committed to provide immediate relief assistance for the Afghan people.

New Delhi

June 24, 2022