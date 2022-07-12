Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report # 9 (As of 10 July 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Southeastern Region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022, devasting Paktika and Khost provinces.

• A total of 1,036 deaths and 2,949 injuries were reported by the MoPH on 26 June 2022. There have been no official announcements of casualties since then.

• From 3 to 5 July, 1,671 new trauma cases were received at hospital level (six hospitals and two Comprehensive Health Centers (CHC)). No new death or trauma cases have been reported since 6 July.

• The risk of communicable diseases, such as acute watery diarrhea (AWD)/cholera, and malaria have increased due to the fragile living conditions in the affected communities and high temperature in summer.

• An upward trend of AWD cases has been observed among the affected population. From 3 to 10 July, a total of 464 AWD cases were newly detected in three districts (Giyan, Barmal and Spera). Among them, eight cases in Barmal and nine cases in Giyan were positive for cholera rapid diagnostic test (RDT). Those samples were shipped to the regional reference laboratory for confirmation. The laboratory analysis is in process.

• WHO and Health Cluster (HC) partners have been providing primary healthcare (PHC) services including trauma care and mental health and psychosocial service (MHPSS).

• Continuity of long-term interventions for MHPSS is critical, including recruitment of female healthcare workers for MHPSS to meet the increased needs among the affected population.

• Despite all the efforts rapidly mobilized by WHO and HC partners, more funding is required to properly respond to the urgent life-saving needs of the affected people. WHO requests US$ 6 million for three months for health and WASH interventions including medical supplies, rehabilitation and renovation, and essential healthcare service.

• A new EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight delivered 36 tonnes of life-saving cargo consisting of medical equipment, medication, and relief items to support WHO, UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières deliver earthquake response and other humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.