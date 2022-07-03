Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report # 8 (As of 3 July 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Southeastern Region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022. The earthquake has devasted Paktika and Khost provinces.

• A total of 1,036 deaths and 2,949 injuries were reported by the MoPH on 26 June 2022. There have been no official announcements of casualties since then.

• From 28 June to 2 July, 1,404 new trauma cases were received at hospital level, including Comprehensive Health Center (CHC). No new death cases were reported.

• Hundreds of families are still living out in the open in the worst-affected districts (Barmal, Giyan in Paktika province and Spera in Khost province). The risk of communicable diseases, such as acute watery diarrhea (AWD)/cholera, and malaria remains high due to the fragile living conditions in the affected communities.

• An upward trend of AWD cases has been observed. From 29 June to 2 July, a total of 255 AWD cases were reported in Giyan and Barmal districts in Paktika and Spera district in Khost. Among the new cases, five were positive for cholera rapid diagnostic test (RDT). The samples were shipped to the regional reference laboratory for confirmation. The results are still pending.

• Health Cluster partners (UNICEF in partnership with OHPM and HN-TPO, OHPM, EMERGENCY NGO, IMC,

HALO, HMLO/WHO, and IOM) have been providing trauma care through primary healthcare (PHC) facilities.

• WHO and Health Cluster (HC) partners have continued their efforts to enhance access to healthcare services for the most vulnerable populations, especially women. Despite all the efforts rapidly mobilized by the Health Cluster partners, more funding is required to properly respond to the urgent life-saving needs of the affected people.

• WHO requests US$ 6 million for three months for health and WASH interventions including medical supplies, rehabilitation and renovation, and essential healthcare service.