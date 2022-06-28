Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report # 7 (Issued 28 June 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Southeastern Region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022. The earthquake has devasted Paktika and Khost provinces.

There is no updated figure of causality reported officially since 26 June. A total of 1,036 people were killed, 2,949 were injured, and 4,500 homes were damaged (fully or partially) in Paktika and Khost provinces.

Hundreds of families are still living out in the open in the worst-affected districts (Barmal, Giyan in Paktika province and Spera in Khost province). The risk of communicable diseases, such as acute watery diarrhea (AWD)/cholera, and malaria remains high due to the fragile living conditions in the affected communities.

A total of 38 AWD cases were reported in Giyan district on 27 June. The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)’s surveillance team will be deployed to Paktika and Khost on 29 June to assess the risk of potential disease outbreak and to enhance the preparedness capacity. WHO has shipped additional three kits of RDTs to Giyan and Barmal districts in Paktika.

WHO-supported six referral hospitals are operating at full capacity for those affected people in the Southeastern Region (Paktika, Khost, Paktya and Ghazni provinces) providing trauma care, physical rehabilitation and disability support. 609 new trauma patients were received as of 27 June, and no new death cases were reported.

Health Cluster partners (UNICEF in partnership with OHPM and HN-TPO, WHO/HMLO, IMC, IOM, and EMERGENCY NGO) have been providing trauma care through primary healthcare (PHC) facilities. A total of 1,138 trauma cases were received on 28 June, and among them, 12 were referred to hospitals • The special charter flight from WHO Global Logistic Centre in Dubai has landed in Kabul with 25 metric tonnes of medical supplies (US$ 330,000 worth) on 28 June for the earthquake response and replenish stocks in health facilities. The UAE Government facilitated the emergency aid flight.