Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report # 6 (Issued 27 June 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Southeastern Region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022. The earthquake has devastated Paktika and Khost provinces.

As of 26 June, a total of 1,036 people were killed; 2,949 were injured; and 4,500 homes were damaged (fully or partially) in Paktika and Khost provinces.

There are unconfirmed reports that between 700 and 800 families are living out in the open across in the worst-affected districts (Barmal, Giyan in Paktika province and Spera in Khost province). And the risk of communicable diseases has increased due to the fragile living conditions in the affected community.

WHO-supported six referral hospitals are operating at full capacity for those affected people in the Southeastern Region (Paktika, Khost, Paktya and Ghazni provinces) providing trauma care, physical rehabilitation and disability support.

Health Cluster partners (UNICEF through OHPM and HN-TPO, WHO/HMLO, IMC, IOM and EMERGENCY NGO) have been providing trauma care. A total of 1,173 trauma cases were received on 27 June, and among them, 27 were referred to hospitals.

WHO Country Representative visited Paktya on 27 June; conducted a meeting with the Deputy Governor of Paktya, and visited the Gardez Regional Hospital (RH) and COVID-19 Hospital.

WHO is on the ground and coordinating with health partners in the affected areas to assess the health status and provide emergency health support, including conducting assessments in the health facilities, deployment of health experts, delivering different health emergency and surgical kits, medical supplies, and equipment.