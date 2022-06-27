Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report # 6 (Issued 27 June 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS
-
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Southeastern Region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022. The earthquake has devastated Paktika and Khost provinces.
-
As of 26 June, a total of 1,036 people were killed; 2,949 were injured; and 4,500 homes were damaged (fully or partially) in Paktika and Khost provinces.
-
There are unconfirmed reports that between 700 and 800 families are living out in the open across in the worst-affected districts (Barmal, Giyan in Paktika province and Spera in Khost province). And the risk of communicable diseases has increased due to the fragile living conditions in the affected community.
-
WHO-supported six referral hospitals are operating at full capacity for those affected people in the Southeastern Region (Paktika, Khost, Paktya and Ghazni provinces) providing trauma care, physical rehabilitation and disability support.
-
Health Cluster partners (UNICEF through OHPM and HN-TPO, WHO/HMLO, IMC, IOM and EMERGENCY NGO) have been providing trauma care. A total of 1,173 trauma cases were received on 27 June, and among them, 27 were referred to hospitals.
-
WHO Country Representative visited Paktya on 27 June; conducted a meeting with the Deputy Governor of Paktya, and visited the Gardez Regional Hospital (RH) and COVID-19 Hospital.
-
WHO is on the ground and coordinating with health partners in the affected areas to assess the health status and provide emergency health support, including conducting assessments in the health facilities, deployment of health experts, delivering different health emergency and surgical kits, medical supplies, and equipment.
-
WHO and Health Cluster (HC) partners have continued their efforts to enhance access to healthcare services for the most vulnerable populations, especially women during this emergency. Despite all the efforts rapidly mobilized by UN and humanitarian aid agencies, more funding is required to properly respond to the urgent health needs of the affected people to meet the increased life saving needs.
SITUATION UPDATES
-
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Southeastern Region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022. The earthquake has devastated Paktika and Khost provinces. 361,634 people in 17 districts in Paktika (10) and Khost (7) – mostly remote and mountainous areas - including Giyan, Barmal, and Ziruk districts in Paktika province, and Spera, districts in Khost province.
-
According to the Ministry of Public Health, as of 26 June, a total of 1,036 people were killed, 2,949 were injured, and 4,500 homes were damaged (fully or partially) in Paktika and Khost provinces. Among the injured cases in Paktika province, 19 cases were referred to Kabul province central hospitals (six adult males, five male children, six female and two female children), 69 injured cases to Paktya provincial Hospital and 11 injured cases to Ghazni Provincial hospital.
-
Findings from the inter-sectoral assessments highlight that almost 1,900 homes across Giyan (1,028) and Barmal (450) districts in Paktika province, and Spera (416) district in Khost province have been destroyed. Many more are estimated to have experienced extensive damage and are at-risk of collapse.
-
There are unconfirmed reports that between 700 and 800 families are living out in the open across the three worst-affected districts (Barmal, Giyan in Paktika province and Spera in Khost province) including 400 families in Barmal district alone. A shortage of safe water has been observed and the people are using raw water sources from the springs. The people are at risk of communicable disease outbreaks under deteriorated living conditions.