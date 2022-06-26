Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report # 5 (Issued 26 June 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Southeastern Region of Afghanistan at 01:30 local time on 22 June 2022, which have heavily affected Paktika and Khost provinces, especially the remote areas: Giyan, Barmal, and Ziruk districts in Paktika province, and Spera, districts in Khost province.

In addition, a 4.2 magnitude aftershock hit Giyan district in Paktika province at 10 am on 24 June.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, to date, a total of 1,036 people were killed, 2,949 were injured, and 4,500 homes were damaged or fully/partially in Paktika and Khost provinces.

WHO-supported six referral hospitals are operating at full capacity for those affected people in the Southeastern Region (Paktika, Khost, Paktya and Ghazni provinces) providing trauma care, physical rehabilitation disability and disability support.

Health Cluster (HC) partners (UNICEF through OHPM, UNICEF through HN-TPO, UNFPA, WHO/HMLO, IMC, and IOM, and EMERGENCY NGO) are providing various emergency health supports through 21 primary health facilities in those affected areas. In total, 554 trauma cases were received at those supported facilities on 26 June. Among them, 10 cases were referred to the hospitals.

For potential infectious disease outbreak response, WHO has supported active disease surveillance and monitoring. On 25 June, 10 acute watery diarrhea (AWD) cases were detected in Giyan district in Paktika, and those cases received treatment at Giyan CHC.

Microplan of measles outbreak response was developed for seven districts of the earthquake-affected areas in Paktika (six district) and Khost (one district) provinces. The campaign is scheduled from 1st week of July targeting 121,048 children between 6 months and 10 years.

A joint UN mission was conducted in Giyan district in Paktika province on 25 June, led by the acting Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan to review the response and to discuss with the community leaders.

WHO is on the ground and working with partners in the affected areas to assess the health status and provide emergency health support: including conducting assessment in the health facilities, deployment of health experts, delivering of different health emergency and surgical kits, medical supplies, and equipment.