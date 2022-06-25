Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report # 4 (Issued 25 June 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the South Eastern Region of Afghanistan at 01:30 local time on 22 June 2022.

• Aftershock hit Giyan district in Paktika at 10 am on 24 June 2022, and at least five people were killed and 11 people were injured.

• So far, as of the latest information, nearly 800 people have been confirmed killed and more than 1,400 injured, many of them seriously, with several thousand homes destroyed and damaged.

• WHO-supported five referral hospitals are operating at full capacity for those affected people in Paktya,

Paktika, and Khost province for trauma care, physical rehabilitation disability and disability support.

• At hospital level, from 22 to 24 June, a total of 354 trauma cases were received at five public hospitals; 209 Paktika PH, 120 Urgun DH, 20 in Gardez RH in Paktya, and five case in Ghazni PH.

• Health Cluster partners (UNICEF through OHPM, UNICEF through HNI-TPO, PU-AMI, EMERGENCY, IMC, and ARCS) are providing various emergency health supports through primary health facilities in those affected areas. In total, 1,696 trauma cases were received at those supported facilities on 24 June.

• For potential infectious disease outbreak response, active disease surveillance and monitoring of potential infectious diseases outbreaks are in place in the affected areas: Till midday 25 June, no alert of acute watery diarrhea (AWD)/ cholera, measles and tetanus has been reported. Also, WHO has delivered a total of 2,416 vials of tetanus and diphtheria (Td) vaccines to hospitals in Paktika and Khost.

• Inter-agency rapid needs assessment has been started both in Paktika and Khost in coordination with the UN agencies and the partners.

• WHO is on the ground and working with partners in the affected areas to assess the health status and provide emergency health support: including conducting assessment in the health facilities, deployment of health experts, delivering of different health emergency and surgical kits, medical supplies, and equipment.

• Despite all the efforts rapidly mobilized by UN and humanitarian aid agencies, challenges remain; healthcare facilities premises’ affected and damaged, shortage of surgical medicine and supplies, and security and accessibility issues to deliver the timely support.

SITUATION UPDATES

• A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the South Eastern Region of Afghanistan at 01:30 local time on 22 June 2022.

• So far, as of the latest information, nearly 800 people have been confirmed killed and more than 1400 injured, many of them seriously, with several thousand homes destroyed and damaged.

• Aftershock hit Giyan district Paktika at 10 am on 24 June 2022, and at least five people were killed and 11 people were injured.

• It is expected that the number of casualties will future increase over the coming days, along with the number of affected people and communities.

• At hospital level, from 22 to 24 June, a total of 354 trauma cases were received at five public hospitals; 209 Paktika PH, 120 Urgun DH, 20 in Gardez RH in Paktya, and five case in Ghazni PH.