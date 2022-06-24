Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report # 3 (Issued 24 June 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the South Eastern Region of Afghanistan at 01:30 local time on 22 June 2022.

• Aftershock hit Giyan district in Paktika at 10 am on 24 June 2022, and at least five people were killed and 11 people were injured.

• So far, as of the latest information, nearly 800 people have been confirmed killed and more than 1 400 injured, many of them seriously, with several thousand homes destroyed and damaged.

• Five referral hospitals are operating at full capacity for those affected people in Paktya, Paktika, and Khost provinces.

• Early, a shortage of medicine, medical supplies, and equipment has been observed, especially for surgery. In addition, provision of essential medical care for mothers and children needs to be accelerated and expanded.

• Inter-agency rapid needs assessment has been started both in Paktika and Khost in coordination with the UN agencies and the partners.

• WHO is on the ground and working with partners in the affected areas to assess the health status and provide emergency health support: including conducting assessment in the health facilities, deployment of health experts, delivering of 234 different health emergency and surgical kits, medical supplies, and equipment.

• Health Cluster partners (UNICEF, OHPM, HNTPO, UNFPA, PU-AMI, EMERGENCY ONG ONLUS, IMC and IMPC) are providing various emergency health supports in those affected areas. In total, 1,696 trauma cases were received at those supported health facilities on 23 June.

SITUATION UPDATES

• Aftershock hit Giyan district Paktika at 10 am on 24 June 2022, and at least five people were killed and 11 people were injured. It is expected that the number of casualties will future increase over the coming days, along with the number of affected people and communities.

• As of 24 June, total of 81 patients referred to Paktika Provincial Hospital (PH). Among them, 15 patients referred to Gardez Regional Hospital (RH) in Paktya and Ghazni PH. 22 patients currently admitted to Paktika PH.