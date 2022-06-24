Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report # 2 (Issued 23 June 2022)

As of 23 June, around 770 people are estimated to have been killed across Barmal (500) and Giyan (238) districts in Paktika Province, and Spera District (29) in Khost province. At least 1,455 people have been injured across three of the six most affected districts of Barmal, (1,000), Giyan (393), and Spera (62) – many of them seriously.