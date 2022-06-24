Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report # 2 (Issued 23 June 2022)

1,455 11 People injured
767 People killed
5 Hospitals accepting referral cases
11 Primary healthcare centers providing basic healthcare services
Highlights
-
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan at 01:30 local time on 22 June 2022.
-
As of 23 June, around 770 people are estimated to have been killed across Barmal (500) and Giyan (238) districts in Paktika Province, and Spera District (29) in Khost province. At least 1,455 people have been injured across three of the six most affected districts of Barmal, (1,000), Giyan (393), and Spera (62) – many of them seriously.
-
The World Health Organization is on the ground and working with partners in the affected areas to assess the health status and providing emergency health support.
-
Health Cluster partners (AFGA, IMC, Healthnet TPO, CAF, HMLO, EMERGENCY and Cordaid) are providing various emergency health supports in those affected areas.
Situation Update
-
Two provinces Paktika and Khost provinces have been heavily affected. The affected districts include Barmal, Ziruk, Nika and Giyan in Paktika province, and Spera district in Khost Province. Giyan district in Paktika province is reportedly the worst affected.
-
Around 770 people are estimated to have been killed across Barmal (500) and Giyan (238) districts in Paktika Province, and Spera District (29) in Khost province. At least 1,455 people have been injured across three of the six most affected districts of Barmal, (1,000), Giyan (393), and Spera (62)
-
The affected areas have poor infrastructure and high poverty. Most of the houses are made of mud which have been heavily damaged.
-
Further, nearly 1,500 homes have now been verified as destroyed and damaged in Giyan District, Paktika Province.