Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report #12 (As of 7 August 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

It’s been more than 40 days since a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022, affecting Paktika and Khost provinces.

WHO and 21 Health Cluster (HC) partners continue providing primary healthcare (PHC) services and reached more than 91 000 people.

Heavy rains and flash flooding have continued in south-eastern regions with multiple casualties in Khost and Paktya.

WHO and Health Cluster partners are working together to mitigate the risk of communicable diseases among the population. WHO and UNICEF supported the measles vaccination campaign conducted on 23-28 July in seven districts in Paktika and Khost provinces, covering 138 696 children between six months and 14 years old.

With the surge of cases of acute watery diarrhea (AWD), Health and WASH Clusters have enhanced coordination and response measures.

Health Cluster has established the regional AWD taskforce and developed the regional AWD response plan. WHO conducted AWD case management training for 100 healthcare workers.

Under the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF), 2nd Reserve Allocation (RA) 2022, US$ 4.7 million was allocated for Health Cluster. The Health Cluster Strategic/Technical Review Committee is reviewing the proposals.