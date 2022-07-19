Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan - Situation Report #10 (As of 17 July 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Southeastern Region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022, devasting Paktika and Khost provinces. A 4.2 magnitude aftershock hit Giyan district in Paktika two days after.

In the past weeks, the incidences of flash flooding increased due to the heavy rains in south-east region including Paktika and Khost provinces. Nine children died due to flash floods (six in Ghazni and three in Paktya), 14 people were injured, and close to 2,300 houses were damaged or destroyed across the four south-eastern provinces (Paktika, Ghazni, Paktya and Khost). To date, there is no information on casualties or destruction from the heavy rains in Barmal or Giyan districts in Paktika province or in Spera district in Khost province, which are the worst affected districts by the earthquake.

During the reporting period, only 10 new earthquake-related trauma cases were received at the hospital level (six hospitals and two Comprehensive Health Centers (CHC)). However, the long-term effect on those injured is a concern. WHO continues its efforts to build national capacity for mass casualty management and enhance emergency preparedness and response and health system strengthening.

The risk of communicable diseases, such as acute watery diarrhea (AWD)/cholera, and malaria have increased due to the fragile living conditions in the affected communities and high temperatures in summer. An upward trend of AWD cases has been observed among the affected population. From 25 June to 16 July, a total of 1708 AWD cases were newly detected in three districts (Giyan, Barmal and Spera). Among them, 14 cases were positive for rapid diagnostic test (RDT) cholera (eight from Barmal, three from Giyan, and three from Spera) to date. Those samples were shipped to the regional reference laboratory in Gardez for laboratory confirmation. The laboratory analysis is in process.