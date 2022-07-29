Earthquake Damage Assessment - Khost, Paktika and Paktya Provinces, Afghanistan (July 2022)

Introduction

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the south-eastern region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022, causing widespread destruction, disruption to services, and loss of life, to an already highly vulnerable population across Khost, Paktika and Paktya provinces. As of 7 July 2022, an estimated total of 1,036 people were killed, and 2,924 were injured. At least 4,500 homes were damaged (fully or partially) in Paktika and Khost provinces.Despite reports of severe damage to household shelters and public services, the full extent, and likely cost of the damage caused by the earthquake as well as aftershocks and repeated flash flooding in the weeks following, is still unclear.

In order to address this gap, REACH, in coordination with the ES/NFI Cluster and the UNHCR, conducted an earthquake damage assessment in three south-eastern affected provinces. In order to understand the overall scope and impact of damage, and to inform advocacy and targeting for shelter repair and rebuilding in the affected area, REACH interviewed 1,130 households about their shelter damage, and 525 key informants on damage to service-related key infrastructures for education, health, and markets, more details in methodology note at the end of the document. Data was collected between 02-20 July 2022.

Key Findings

• As many as 14% of HHs (approximately 13,000 HHs) had severely damaged or completely destroyed shelters, while a further 50% (approximately 48,000 HHs) had minor or moderately damaged shelters in need of repair.

• More severely damaged or collapsed shelters were found in districts where they tended to be constructed on hillsides, particularly Spera (82%) and Giyan district (54%), than those constructed on flat or leveled ground. Furthermore, only 13% of HHs reported that shelter materials from destroyed could be reused in rebuilding.

• Major markets were reported to be open and functional, and goods were available. However, 70% of markets reported Non-Food Items to be scarcer.

• The vast majority of HHs were unable to replace or repair their own shelters due to the cost of materials (93%) and labour (90%). Debris was common across the assessed area (30%), particularly in Spera (59%) and Giyan (77%).

• Very few schools (4%) or Health centres (2%) had been severely damaged or destroyed. Only 9% of schools and health centres were reported to have lost functionality.

• Health centers were reported to suffer from a lack of necessary materials and staff, including enough medicine (83%), doctors (47%) and, medical equipment (39%).