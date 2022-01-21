Earthquake in Badghis Province, Afghanistan - Flash Update No. 2 (As of 21 January 2022, 12:00 local time (Kabul)

Situation Overview

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck in Qadis District, Badghis Province in the Western Region of Afghanistan on 17 January 2022. Heavy rains in the area prior to the earthquake reportedly rendered mud brick houses more vulnerable to damage.

On 20 January an inter-agency assessment team (OCHA, IOM,

UNHCR, WFP, FAO, UNICEF, IRC,

CRDSA, RRAA, ARAA) conducted a daily mission to Sia Sang, Badrawak and Khak Pulak villages of Golchin cluster of Qadis district 57 kilometers from Qala-Naw city, capital of the province.

While assessments are ongoing, initial observations in villages that were visited are that the communities have been heavily affected by the earthquake, with human casualties, homes damaged/destroyed, and damages to water sources.

Humanitarian Needs and Response

The preliminary estimate by the inter-agency team is that up to 1,000 houses were damaged or destroyed by the earthquake. According to the information received from the local sources, the number of deaths due to the earthquake have risen to 27 people. People in affected areas are using water wells that are unsafe. Water sources need to be repaired to prevent outbreaks of water-borne diseases.

In Badrawak village, there are concerns for the potential of landslides on hills on both sides of the community with a population of 2,520 people (360 families). There is therefore a need to relocate these families. On 20 January, another earthquake struck in the areas, leading to the death of one person. Residents in the area remain very concerned about further earthquakes. Many are too afraid of going into their homes and are currently living under the makeshifts/traditional tents in cold weather conditions. A full technical shelter assessment is highly recommended.

As of 20 January, the joint assessment team has assessed 742 families and identified 434 families requiring humanitarian aid, while further assessments are ongoing within the affected areas. Assistance including food, non-food items, and emergency shelter is being provided by IOM, UNHCR, ARCS and WFP on 21 January.

