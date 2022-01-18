Earthquake in Badghis Province, Afghanistan - Flash Update No. 1 (As of 18 January 2022, 10:00 local time (Kabul))

Situation Overview

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck in Qadis District, Badghis Province in the Western Region of Afghanistan at 16:10 local time (UTC+4:30) on 17 January 2022.

The earthquake was preceded by a smaller earthquake and was felt in Badghis, Ghor and Hirat Provinces.

The earthquake reportedly resulted in human casualties and damages to homes and infrastructure in Qadis District, Badghis Province.

According to the US Geological Service, the earthquake measured 5.3 on the Richter scale, was shallow at a depth of 18.8 km, and had an epicentre 41km East of Qala-e-Naw in Badghis Province.

Initial reports indicate that 26 people were reportedly killed, four people injured, and hundreds of houses were damaged or destroyed. Heavy rains in the area prior to the earthquake reportedly rendered mud brick houses more vulnerable to damage.

Preliminary Humanitarian Needs and Response

People whose homes have been damaged or destroyed are being hosted by their relatives and other members of their communities. Preliminary reports indicate that food, shelter, and non-food items, and heating materials are most urgently needed.

The Western Region Operational Coordination Team (OCT) has been mobilized and an inter-agency assessment team is being deployed to the affected areas in Qadis District today 18 January. Initial emergency support will also be provided in the form of hot meals, mobile health teams, and the distribution of water purification tablets, hygiene kits, and water kits.

Further updates will be issued.

For more information, please contact: Pierre Peron peronp@un.org