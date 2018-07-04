Dutch support benefits 3 million people in Afghanistan

3rd July 2018 | Afghanistan

The Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stef Blok, has paid tribute to the work of deminers working for The HALO Trust during a visit to one of Afghanistan’s minefields in Marmul district near Mazar-i-Sharif.

During a visit in which he was able to destory a landmine, Mr Blok said: “Mine action in Afghanistan is very important, Each year there are about 2,000 casualties as a result of mine accidents. The land that has been cleared in this area is being used for agriculture. It is incredible that with the support of Dutch funding, there are people who are clearing the land from mines."

“There is still a lot of work to do to ensure Afghanistan is mine-impact free, but fortunately a large part of Afghanistan has already been cleared”. The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of humanitarian mine action globally, and has been one of HALO Afghanistan’s most committed donors.

Since 2003, the Netherlands has supported HALO Afghanistan with over US$37 million in funding. With this, HALO has been able to declare 28 million square meters of land as mine-impact free. To date, Dutch-funded demining teams have destroyed over 21,000 mines and over 150,000 items of other explosive remnants of war.

Through these Dutch-funded activities, HALO directly assisted more than three million people living in close proximity to minefields.

Humanitarian mine clearance conducted by HALO not only saves lives by preventing future accidents, but also helps vulnerable communities get back on their feet in the aftermath of conflict. The clearance of grazing, residential and agricultural land provides rural communities with land they may otherwise have been denied. This makes vital contributions to the human rights of beneficiaries living in mine-impacted communities by reducing poverty, increasing stability and resilience, ensuring improved access to resources and livelihoods, and empowering some of Afghanistan’s most marginalized citizens.

Projects funded by the Netherlands also offer sustainable sources of income to young men of fighting age by employing them as deminers. As a result, men are less likely to resort to illegal activities such as narcotic trafficking or insurgency to sustain their household needs.