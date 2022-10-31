DTM Afghanistan - Returnee Longitudinal Survey (RLS) Round 8 (October 2022)

The RLS is a tool developed under the European Union (EU) funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)” to improve understanding of returnees’ profiles, living conditions, and reintegration processes both in the short and long term. To this end, data is collected over the course of several years at regular intervals.

This report provides a snapshot of the eighth round of RLS data collection, which took place from 03 to 19 October 2022 among Afghan migrants who had returned from Türkiye or the EU between January 2018 and July 2021. A total of 563 returnees (489 from Türkiye and 74 from the EU) were interviewed over the phone across 94 districts in 16 provinces.

The key finding of the RLS Round 8 is that returnees continue to experience significant economic and food-related challenges. Most of the respondents (96%) indicated that their household monthly income was not enough to provide for their family’s basic needs and all respondents reduced the quantity and quality of their food intake sometimes, often, or very often because of its cost.

The largest share of respondents reported that they were unemployed (44%) followed by those who were working for daily wages (40%). It should be noted that daily wages cannot be considered as a stable source of employment as most returnees are not able to work for daily wages on a regular basis. Especially in rural areas, daily wage workers are mostly dependent on seasonal work from the agricultural sector, resulting in fewer job opportunities during the less intense agricultural seasons. Respondents who reported working for daily wages worked, on average, 16 days per month.

Fourteen per cent of participants reported having children in the household who worked. Among the children who were working, 36 per cent engaged in street vending, 28 per cent worked in agriculture, 13 per cent worked in shops or restaurants and 16 per cent participated in any type of work that was offered to them.

At the time of the interview, 83 per cent at the personal level and 81 per cent at the household level reported that their economic situation had worsened since the last interview (Round 7: August - September 2022).

Similarly, to previous rounds, participants in the RLS remained situated in low-income brackets.

Thirty-five per cent of respondents earned no income at the personal level. Fifty-nine per cent of respondents said that their monthly household income was situated between USD 1-571. Fifty-two per cent also reported their personal income being in this range.